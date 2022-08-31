Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading 5.4% Higher

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.83. 245,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,687,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.57.
The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1,059.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 243.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,666 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
