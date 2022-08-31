Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading 5.4% Higher

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.83. 245,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,687,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

Centennial Resource Development Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centennial Resource Development

Institutional Trading of Centennial Resource Development

In other Centennial Resource Development news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 115,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $752,453.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,332,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,661,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1,059.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 243.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,666 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

