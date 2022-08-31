Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 828,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.36. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $57.20.

Insider Transactions at Celldex Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $639,588.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $639,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 31,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $1,150,089.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,161.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celldex Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,050,000 after buying an additional 546,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,433,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,889,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after buying an additional 270,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,846,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after buying an additional 1,088,766 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLDX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

