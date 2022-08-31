Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDXGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 828,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.36. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $57.20.

Insider Transactions at Celldex Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $639,588.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $639,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 31,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $1,150,089.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,161.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celldex Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,050,000 after buying an additional 546,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,433,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,889,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after buying an additional 270,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,846,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after buying an additional 1,088,766 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLDX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

