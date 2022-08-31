CELEBPLUS (CELEB) Hits One Day Volume of $2.05 Million

CELEBPLUS (CELEB) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. In the last seven days, CELEBPLUS has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One CELEBPLUS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. CELEBPLUS has a total market cap of $4.96 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of CELEBPLUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004902 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,404.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00135762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00079872 BTC.

CELEBPLUS Coin Profile

CELEBPLUS (CRYPTO:CELEB) is a coin. Its launch date was June 24th, 2020. CELEBPLUS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,833,332 coins.

CELEBPLUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celeb Plus aims at a decentralized platform that enables reasonable consensus on rewards by directly connecting the members of the ecosystem, brands and celebs, through the blockchain technology and maximizes the efficiency to allow for reasonable spending of advertising expenses by recording activity data on the blocks and measuring contributions of each actor based on the credible data. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CELEBPLUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CELEBPLUS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CELEBPLUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

