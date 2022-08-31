CBC.network (CBC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $84,705.00

CBC.network (CBC) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. During the last seven days, CBC.network has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One CBC.network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CBC.network has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $84,705.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,216.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00134054 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00033405 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021765 BTC.

CBC.network Coin Profile

CBC.network (CBC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin.

Buying and Selling CBC.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBC.network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CBC.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

