Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,564 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $37,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.26.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.