Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Plans Dividend of $1.43

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 1.43 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Tuesday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Catalyst Biosciences’s previous dividend of $0.57.

NASDAQ:CBIO opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,200.77% and a negative return on equity of 126.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Catalyst Biosciences stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CBIO Get Rating ) by 187.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,498 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.69% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company's protease engineering platform creates improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement system.

