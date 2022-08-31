Casper Market Capitalization Reaches $166.32 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $166.32 million and $6.51 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001652 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002270 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00835596 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Casper
Casper’s total supply is 11,111,419,734 coins and its circulating supply is 5,925,884,145 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.
Casper Coin Trading
