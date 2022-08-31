Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Short Interest Up 8.6% in August

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,600 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the July 31st total of 237,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter Bankshares
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the second quarter worth $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter worth $48,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter worth $54,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.
Carter Bankshares Stock Performance
About Carter Bankshares
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.
