Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Short Interest Up 8.6% in August

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,600 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the July 31st total of 237,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the second quarter worth $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter worth $48,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter worth $54,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Stock Performance

About Carter Bankshares

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.57. 60,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,486. Carter Bankshares has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.10.

(Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.