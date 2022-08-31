Carry Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.20 Million (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 31st. Carry has a total market capitalization of $40.52 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Carry has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Carry coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00050144 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000218 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Carry

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io.

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

