CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) is Triatomic Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Triatomic Management LP increased its stake in shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 904,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,507 shares during the period. CareMax accounts for approximately 5.5% of Triatomic Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Triatomic Management LP’s holdings in CareMax were worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CareMax by 441.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,125,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after buying an additional 1,732,736 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CareMax by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,549,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,260,000 after purchasing an additional 164,525 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of CareMax by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 420,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 127,359 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CareMax by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 34,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMAX traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.59. 3,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,516. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32. CareMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $575.97 million, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 2.80.

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $172.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.11 million. CareMax had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CareMax to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

