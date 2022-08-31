Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.44 billion. Capri also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.55 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPRI. TheStreet cut shares of Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

Capri Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $47.78. 43,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,121. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average of $49.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.27.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth $271,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 65.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

