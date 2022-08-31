Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.72 and last traded at $72.72. 3 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.37.
Capitec Bank Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.43.
Capitec Bank Company Profile
Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; and merchant services, as well as credit and life insurance products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capitec Bank (CKHGY)
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
Receive News & Ratings for Capitec Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitec Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.