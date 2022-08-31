Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 137,062 VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 137,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 69,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $51.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

