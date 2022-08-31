Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases New Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $316,325,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Monster Beverage by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,751 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $129,128,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $109,841,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,567,000 after purchasing an additional 855,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNST. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

MNST opened at $88.53 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.31.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

