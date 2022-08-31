Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $5.32 Million Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,076 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 9,370.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,055,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 485.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 967,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,523,000 after acquiring an additional 802,652 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,620,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,731,000 after acquiring an additional 483,261 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $8,460,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 500.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 293,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

VIR stock opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of -0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 52.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $3,430,566.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,094,080 shares in the company, valued at $618,413,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $462,923.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,488,579 shares in the company, valued at $38,464,881.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $3,430,566.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,094,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,413,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,385 shares of company stock worth $4,838,326 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.