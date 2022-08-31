Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $4.71 Million Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 113.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,902 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,234 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.08% of Workiva worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 23.9% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,466,000 after buying an additional 362,293 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,773,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,516,000 after purchasing an additional 44,684 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,435,000 after purchasing an additional 328,993 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,340,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,950,000 after purchasing an additional 69,927 shares during the period. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,169,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,644,000 after purchasing an additional 81,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WK opened at $67.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 1.44. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.17.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

