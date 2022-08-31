Capital Fund Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,170 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

NYSE SPGI opened at $355.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $361.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.58.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

