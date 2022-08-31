Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 68,330 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 131.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,330 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prothena during the first quarter worth $561,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Prothena by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Shares of PRTA opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $79.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.12 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prothena news, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $31,721.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,503.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Prothena news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $301,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $31,721.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $409,503.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,236,012. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

