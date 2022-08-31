Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 225,943 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 513.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Mattel worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,047,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,780,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,948,000 after purchasing an additional 646,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

MAT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Mattel in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average is $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Mattel had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

