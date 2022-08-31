Cango (NYSE:CANG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.20 EPS

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cango had a negative net margin of 23.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $43.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Cango Stock Up 6.4 %

CANG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.48. 690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,295. Cango has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a market cap of $346.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Cango alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cango

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cango by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 45,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cango by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Cango by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cango by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 73,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cango in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.