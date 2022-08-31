CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.08

CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 1508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

CANEX Metals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$8.98 million and a P/E ratio of -7.31.

About CANEX Metals

(Get Rating)

CANEX Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 202 lode mining claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of 1,504 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; Gibson property covering an area of 887 hectares located in central British Columbia; and the Echo, Fulton, Red, and Beal properties located in British Columbia.

