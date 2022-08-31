Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Short Interest Down 19.4% in August

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the July 31st total of 14,770,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Cameco during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 400.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Settian Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,985,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,361,696. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91. Cameco has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

