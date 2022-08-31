Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Camden National were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 748.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National in the first quarter valued at $239,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the first quarter worth $294,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Camden National Co. has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $668.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Camden National Announces Dividend

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 37.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens lowered Camden National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

