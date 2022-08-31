Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

Caleres Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CAL traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,360. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $912.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.88. Caleres has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $31.13.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAL. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caleres from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Caleres from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $36,054.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,701 shares in the company, valued at $15,421,304.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Caleres news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 13,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $371,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $36,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,421,304.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,163 shares of company stock worth $2,587,449. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Caleres by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Caleres by 523.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Caleres in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres in the first quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres in the first quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

