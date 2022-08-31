Calavo Growers (CVGW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $331.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Calavo Growers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Calavo Growers Stock Performance
Shares of CVGW stock opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.31 million, a PE ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calavo Growers
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVGW shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.
About Calavo Growers
Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calavo Growers (CVGW)
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.