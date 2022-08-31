Calavo Growers (CVGW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $331.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Calavo Growers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.31 million, a PE ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 168.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVGW shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

