Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the July 31st total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.18.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $175.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $194.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.85.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total value of $259,847.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,019,015.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total transaction of $259,847.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,284 shares in the company, valued at $17,019,015.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $40,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,609,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 395,215 shares of company stock valued at $67,156,007. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,497,441,000 after buying an additional 1,906,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,224,549,000 after purchasing an additional 394,861 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,652,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,232,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,623,000 after purchasing an additional 280,706 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,551,944,000 after buying an additional 462,306 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

