Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Shares Down 5.6%

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 42,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 94,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Cabral Gold Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$48.21 million and a P/E ratio of -3.66.

About Cabral Gold

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. It principally holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project covering an area of 41,576.08 hectares located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

