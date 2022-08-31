Busy DAO Price Tops $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (BUSY)

Busy DAO (BUSY) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Busy DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Busy DAO has a market capitalization of $142,220.78 and approximately $45,474.00 worth of Busy DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Busy DAO has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00412376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00815866 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015437 BTC.

About Busy DAO

Busy DAO’s total supply is 255,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,076,323 coins. Busy DAO’s official Twitter account is @Busy_Technology.

Busy DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Busy DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Busy DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Busy DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

