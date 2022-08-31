Busy DAO Price Tops $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (BUSY)

Busy DAO (BUSY) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Busy DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Busy DAO has a market capitalization of $142,220.78 and approximately $45,474.00 worth of Busy DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Busy DAO has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00412376 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001627 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00815866 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015437 BTC.
About Busy DAO
Busy DAO’s total supply is 255,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,076,323 coins. Busy DAO’s official Twitter account is @Busy_Technology.
Busy DAO Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Busy DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Busy DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.