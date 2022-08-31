Burp Self Reported Market Cap Hits $236,376.73 (BURP)

Burp (BURP) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Burp has a market capitalization of $236,376.73 and approximately $47,719.00 worth of Burp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Burp has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004929 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,314.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00135040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00033473 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021660 BTC.

Burp Profile

BURP is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2021. Burp’s official Twitter account is @coinburp.

Buying and Selling Burp

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinBurp (BURP) is the utility and governance token that’ll be listed at the same time as the main app release. Users will be able to stake $BURP in the CoinBurp NFT and DeFi wallet for a whole array of unique rewards such as a yield, NFT raffles and more. When CoinBurp DAO launches, the token will also become the governance method across two established companies. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

