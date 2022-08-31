Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,250 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,935 ($35.46) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($35.65) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,916.50 ($35.24).

Shares of LON BNZL traded down GBX 62 ($0.75) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,862 ($34.58). 388,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,134. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,173.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,956.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,908.55. Bunzl has a twelve month low of GBX 2,363 ($28.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,249 ($39.26).

In other Bunzl news, insider Pamela Kirby bought 1,800 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,924 ($35.33) per share, for a total transaction of £52,632 ($63,595.94).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

