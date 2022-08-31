Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 978,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,243 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource makes up about 7.7% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $63,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 653,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,973,000 after purchasing an additional 19,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

BLDR traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.97. The company had a trading volume of 37,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,569. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.09. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.18. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLDR. Truist Financial upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.77.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

