BTIG Research Lowers Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) to Neutral

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RWT. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Redwood Trust to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $946.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22.

Redwood Trust announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

