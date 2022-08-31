BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Shares Up 0.9%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.56 and last traded at C$3.54. 48,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 81,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.51.

Several research firms recently commented on ERE.UN. CIBC reduced their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.35 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.95 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.06.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$317.59 million and a PE ratio of 3.22.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

