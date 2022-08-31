Brokerages Set United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Target Price at $360.82

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $360.82.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

United Rentals Stock Down 2.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $292.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.92. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.66 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.