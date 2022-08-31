Brokerages Set Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) PT at $43.50

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HMCBF shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Home Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Home Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of HMCBF opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

