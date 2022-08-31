Brokerages Set CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Price Target at $24.40

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I boosted their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research set a $24.00 target price on CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. CTO Realty Growth has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.76.

CTO Realty Growth Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently 116.71%.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director George R. Brokaw acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,416.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director George R. Brokaw bought 1,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.40 per share, with a total value of $60,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,329 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.86 per share, for a total transaction of $130,895.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 887,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,850,214.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,135 shares of company stock worth $575,826 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 214.0% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 414,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 282,253 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $4,366,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 166.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 50,903 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,071,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 36.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 43,961 shares during the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.