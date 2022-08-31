Brokerages Set Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Price Target at GBX 642

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 642 ($7.76).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($8.64) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($6.95) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Beazley from GBX 598 ($7.23) to GBX 740 ($8.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.28) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BEZ opened at GBX 570 ($6.89) on Wednesday. Beazley has a twelve month low of GBX 365.31 ($4.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 611 ($7.38). The firm has a market cap of £3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 2,272.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 8.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 529.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 473.34.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.