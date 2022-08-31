Brokerages Set Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Target Price at $245.00

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.00.
Several research firms have commented on ALIZY. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allianz from €230.00 ($234.69) to €225.00 ($229.59) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($255.10) to €245.00 ($250.00) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Allianz from €255.00 ($260.20) to €260.00 ($265.31) in a research report on Sunday, May 15th.
Allianz Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Allianz has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.76.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
