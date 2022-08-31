Brokerages Set Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Target Price at $245.00

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.00.

Several research firms have commented on ALIZY. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allianz from €230.00 ($234.69) to €225.00 ($229.59) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($255.10) to €245.00 ($250.00) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Allianz from €255.00 ($260.20) to €260.00 ($265.31) in a research report on Sunday, May 15th.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Allianz has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.76.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.