British Smaller Companies VCT plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:BSV)

British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

British Smaller Companies VCT Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at GBX 80 ($0.97) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 79.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 80.79. British Smaller Companies VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 76.50 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 85 ($1.03). The company has a market capitalization of £149.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.44.

About British Smaller Companies VCT

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

