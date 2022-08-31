Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Short Interest Update

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the July 31st total of 8,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Bridgford Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRID traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.57. 4,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148. Bridgford Foods has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.67 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $59.99 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bridgford Foods

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgford Foods stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods Co. ( NASDAQ:BRID Get Rating ) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.82% of Bridgford Foods worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

