Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,100 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the July 31st total of 191,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRDG. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 89,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,491,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,224,000 after acquiring an additional 34,217 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BRDG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.22. 43,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,691. Bridge Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $472.50 million and a PE ratio of 9.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. This is an increase from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

