Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Short Interest Update

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the July 31st total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BREZ. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 78.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Breeze Holdings Acquisition alerts:

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BREZ stock remained flat at $10.34 on Tuesday. 3,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,267. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry in North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.