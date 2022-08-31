Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Short Interest Update

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,600 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the July 31st total of 398,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.7 days.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bragg Gaming Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 467.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 70,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.31% of the company’s stock.
Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.
