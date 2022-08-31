Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Short Interest Update

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,600 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the July 31st total of 398,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bragg Gaming Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 467.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 70,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Bragg Gaming Group Price Performance

About Bragg Gaming Group

BRAG stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. Bragg Gaming Group has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $12.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

Featured Articles

