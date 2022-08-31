BP (NYSE:BP) Shares Gap Down to $31.42

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.42, but opened at $30.35. BP shares last traded at $30.48, with a volume of 94,795 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered their target price on BP from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 430 ($5.20) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BP from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.93.

BP Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.09.

BP Increases Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $67.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.3604 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 10,274.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BP by 22.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,928,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,837,000 after acquiring an additional 351,830 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of BP by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 937,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in BP by 25.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 801,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,558,000 after acquiring an additional 164,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,904,000. Institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Articles

