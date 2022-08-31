Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,700 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pool by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,856,000 after buying an additional 56,524 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pool Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on POOL. Stephens reduced their price objective on Pool to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.80.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $343.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.14 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.69.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.