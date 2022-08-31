Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 65.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International Price Performance

TWI opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87. Titan International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.33.

Insider Transactions at Titan International

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Titan International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 47.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $718,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $118,474.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,023.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.