Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2022

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 78.4% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 91.5% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPRT. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $120.10 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.71 and a 200-day moving average of $118.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

