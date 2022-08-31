Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 78.4% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 91.5% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPRT. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $120.10 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.71 and a 200-day moving average of $118.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

