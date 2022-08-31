Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $753,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,293,537,000 after purchasing an additional 103,296 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100,480 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,096,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,063,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $442.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.62. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.32%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.