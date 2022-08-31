Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $680,000 in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of e.l.f. Beauty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 31.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

NYSE ELF opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.51 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts recently commented on ELF shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 82,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $2,172,578.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,437,453.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 82,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $2,172,578.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,437,453.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 35,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,062,731.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,233.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 607,655 shares of company stock worth $20,467,514. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.