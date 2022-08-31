Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $326,000 in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53,583 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,457,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 12,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 2.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.96 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 82.16%. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 46,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $598,930.06. Following the sale, the executive now owns 44,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,080.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Extreme Networks news, Director Raj Khanna sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,461,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 46,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $598,930.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 44,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,080.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,210. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Stories

